Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, and more: 27 NYS Thruway service areas set for renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday plans to modernize 27 service areas along I-90.

The first phase of the renovations will include 10 service areas to close on July 29th for construction, and plans call for new and updated buildings, upgraded amenities, and expanded food and beverage options.

The Thruway Authority announced the new food concepts which will be available to customers as part of the redevelopment project. Customers will have diverse food options at all 27 service areas, offering a range of healthy products and meals from nationally recognized restaurants.

The expanded food concepts include:

Shake Shack

Panera

Popeyes

Burger King

Panda Express

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin’ Donuts

Taste NY

Applegreen Convenience Store

Specific locations for the food concepts will be announced at a later date.

“A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway this month,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.”

Officials say The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.

#NEWS: Thruway Authority announces construction will begin this month on a $450 million project to redevelop all 27 service areas located on the Thruway.



MORE➡️ https://t.co/BTo7nTjqqF pic.twitter.com/MQmNVwlNho — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) July 7, 2021

Most buildings at the new service areas will be configured to provide entrances from both the parking lot and fuel station facilities. New amenities and services at select service areas will also include:

Exterior seating with access to Taste NY farm markets, picnic areas, play areas, and pet walking areas with comfort stations

EV charging stations to further Governor Cuomo’s goals of reducing emissions and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure across the state

Commercial driver services including increased truck parking, showers, laundry facilities and fitness centers

In 2022, work will continue on six additional service areas. Phase two includes 11 service areas with renovations expected to begin in 2023. To ensure continuity of services to Thruway customers during construction, officials say no two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed for renovations at the same time.

The following service areas will close on July 29 for redevelopment:

Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6)

Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65)

New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127)

Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210)

Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210)

Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266)

Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324)

Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337)

Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412)

Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397)

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 at the following service areas:

Sloatsburg (I-87 northbound, mile marker 33)

Ulster (I-87 southbound, mile marker 96)

Pattersonville (I-90 westbound, mile marker 168)

Oneida (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 244)

Seneca (I-90 westbound, mile marker 350)

Scottsville (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366)

Following a bidding process, a private plan by Empire State Thruway Partners was awarded the contract, which includes a 33-year term with two phases of construction. Officials say the private-public partnership will use no toll dollars or state tax dollars.

“We are delighted to be selected by the New York State Thruway Authority as their partner for this prestigious project,” Bob Etchingham of Empire State Thruway Partners said. “We look forward to providing enhanced facilities and services to New York State Thruway customers over the life of this project.”