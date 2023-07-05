Over $19 million to go to Mohawk Valley bridges

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she has awarded over half a billion dollars in funding and assistance to over 140 local governments to rehabilitate bridges and culverts all over New York State.

The funding, which is provided through the state’s BRIDGE NY initiative, is aimed at helping local governments improve their infrastructure while bolstering bridges and culverts in the state. The initiative also supports projects that combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding and improving the resiliency of structures.

“New York State is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “The BRIDGE NY program provides essential funding directly to local governments to enhance the safety, resiliency, sustainability, and reliability of local infrastructure, allowing more than 140 bridges to better withstand extreme weather events and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The announcement builds upon more than $716 million that was previously awarded to local governments under the initiative. The awards that were given out on Wednesday were selected based on input from regional and metropolitan planning organizations. The funding will support all phases of the projects, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez was in Frankfort to announce the funding on Wednesday.

“New York’s infrastructure, especially at the local level, is among the oldest in the country, which makes investments like BRIDGE NY that harden our local infrastructure and invest in resiliency and sustainability so critically important to the Empire State’s future,” Dominguez said in a statement. The safety and reliability of our transportation infrastructure is vital to the health and economic well-being of our local communities and no state is doing more to support them than New York under Governor Hochul’s leadership. The BRIDGE NY funding we are announcing today will provide critically important financial support to local governments to help make our infrastructure more sustainable and our communities stronger.”

Area projects that received funding include:

• $2.535 million to the Town of Ovid for the replacement of the Wyers Point Road bridge over Groves Creek, Seneca County.

• $1.226 million to Seneca County for the replacement of the County House Road culvert carrying the tributary to Silver Creek.

• $1.252 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Rose Road bridge over Bowen Creek.

• $1.243 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Silver Road bridge over Little Tonawanda Creek.

• $1.095 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Colby Road culvert carrying the tributary to Crooked Creek.

• $1.113 million to Genesee County for the replacement of the Dry Bridge Road culvert.

• $615,000 to Livingston County for the rehabilitation of the Gibson Street bridge over Mill Creek.

• $943,000 to Livingston County for the rehabilitation of the White Bridge Road bridge over Canaseraga Creek.

• $1.23 million to Livingston County for the replacement of the Carney Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Carney Hollow Creek.

• $1.418 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Jacobs Road bridge over Yanty Creek.

• $1.416 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Mile Square Road bridge over Irondequoit Creek.

• $1.9 million to the Town of Hamlin for the superstructure replacement of the Wiler Road bridge over West Creek, Monroe County.

• $1.666 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Moscow Road bridge over Yanty Creek.

• $1.629 million to Monroe County for the replacement of the Walker Road bridge over Moorman Creek.

• $773,000 to Monroe County for the replacement of the Boughton Hill Road culvert carrying the tributary to Irondequoit Creek.

• $898,000 to Monroe County for the replacement of the Peck Road culvert carrying the tributary to Buttonwood Creek.

• $2.078 million to Ontario County for the replacement of the Route 36 bridge over Honeoye Lake Inlet.

• $1.5 million to the Town of Canandaigua for the replacement of the Seneca Point Road culvert carrying the tributary to Canandaigua Lake, Ontario County.

• $1.499 million to the Village of Shortsville for the replacement of the Water Street culvert carrying the tributary to Padelford Brook, Ontario County.

• $1.447 million to Ontario County for the replacement of the County Road 12 culvert carrying the tributary to Canandaigua Lake.

• $1.295 million to Orleans County for the replacement of the Route 279 bridge over Beardsley Creek.

• $1.535 million to Orleans County for the replacement of the Groth Road bridge over East Branch Sandy Creek.

• $952,000 to Orleans County for the replacement of the Eagle Harbor Road culvert carrying the tributary to Otter Creek.

• $1.038 million to the Town of Albion for the replacement of the Phipps Road culvert carrying the tributary to Otter Creek, Orleans County.

• $597,000 to the Village of Newark for the rehabilitation of the East Avenue bridge over Erie Canal, Wayne County

• $346,000 to the Village of Newark for the replacement of the Peirson Avenue culvert, Wayne County.

• $354,000 to the Town of Wolcott for the replacement of the Tellier Road culvert carrying the tributary to Wolcott Creek, Wayne County.

• $208,000 to Wayne County for the replacement of the Lyons Marengo Road culvert carrying the tributary to the Clyde River.

• $237,000 to Wayne County for the replacement of the South Centenary Road culvert.

• $1.763 million to the Village of Red Creek for the replacement of the Hawley Road bridge over Red Creek.

• $1.773 million to Wyoming County for the replacement of the Exchange Street/Route 31 bridge over Stony Brook.

• $1.135 million to Wyoming County for the replacement of the Welch Road culvert carrying the tributary to Beaver Meadow Creek.

• $1.037 million to Yates County to replace the decking on the Preemption Road bridge over Kashong Creek.