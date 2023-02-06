ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rocked West Seneca early Monday morning, the United States Geological Survey announced.
According to a report from USGS, the earthquake occurred at 6:15 a.m. east of Downtown Buffalo.
The West Seneca Police Department also confirmed the earthquake in a tweet, saying in part: “Just your usual Buffalo morning earthquake, back to bed.”
Many people in the affected area have reported on social media that they felt the earthquake — with some people saying that their houses shook and others saying it felt like an explosion. It’s unknown if there is any damage at this time.
This earthquake occurred after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted Turkey and Syria Monday morning. Hundreds of buildings were toppled and over 1,300 were reported to have been killed due to the earthquake.