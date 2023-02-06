A graphic showing when and where the earthquake took place (News 8 Weather Center/James Gilbert)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rocked West Seneca early Monday morning, the United States Geological Survey announced.

According to a report from USGS, the earthquake occurred at 6:15 a.m. east of Downtown Buffalo.

BREAKING: Magnitude 3.8 earthquake this morning (6:15am) near West Seneca, just east of downtown Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/xF2lRyvk3V — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) February 6, 2023

The West Seneca Police Department also confirmed the earthquake in a tweet, saying in part: “Just your usual Buffalo morning earthquake, back to bed.”

Many people in the affected area have reported on social media that they felt the earthquake — with some people saying that their houses shook and others saying it felt like an explosion. It’s unknown if there is any damage at this time.

This earthquake occurred after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted Turkey and Syria Monday morning. Hundreds of buildings were toppled and over 1,300 were reported to have been killed due to the earthquake.