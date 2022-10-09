ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a building fire in the Town of Alabama back in September, officials announced early Sunday evening.

On the evening of September 29, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call regarding a building fire on Martin Road at around 10:30 p.m. While the building was not destroyed, the fire caused damage, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office.

Following an investigation, members of the GCSO arrested 26-year-old Brandi Reuben for setting fire to the building. She was charged with arson in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Additionally, 26-year-old Garrett Porter was also arrested and charged with conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Reuben was arraigned at the Alabama Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Porter was released on an appearance ticket. Both suspects are to appear at the Alabama Town Court on November 15.