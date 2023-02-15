The Empire State Trail in Waterford that runs along the Erie Canalway Trail (NYS Parks)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Travel + Leisure, a magazine focusing on all things travel, has released a list of the 15 best rail trails in the United States. Included on the list are two rail trails in the Empire State.

Rail trails are abandoned railways that have now been repurposed for outdoor recreation, allowing people to walk, run, hike and bike. The Empire State Trail and William R. Steinhaus Dutchess Rail Trail in New York both made the list.

The Empire State Trail spans from Manhattan to Albany, then to either Buffalo or the Canadian border. The 750-mile trail is the longest multi-use state trail in the country and has both paved and dirt trails.

The William R. Steinhaus Dutchess Rail Trail starts at Hopewell Depot Trailhead, runs for 13.4 miles and connects with several other trails. The trail goes through Poughkeepsie, LaGrange, Wappinger, and East Fishkill, and ends with crossing the 1.28-mile Walkway Over the Hudson pedestrian bridge.

The list also includes rail trails in Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin, Utah, New Mexico, Vermont and others. You can view the full list on the Travel + Leisure website.