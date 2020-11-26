2 dead, 6 hospitalized after crash in Niagara County

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash in the Town of Royalton.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles collided at Lewiston Rd. and Griswold St.

Investigators say the southbound vehicle on Griswold failed to stop at a stop sign before it collided with the eastbound vehicle on Lewiston Rd.

Seven people were inside the eastbound vehicle. The two adults were taken to ECMC, four children were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and a fifth child was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

That fifth child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office provided an update later Thursday morning, saying the child’s mother, who was driving, had died as well.

The front seat passenger is in stable condition, two of the children are in critical condition, one is in guarded and critical condition and the other child is in guarded, but stable condition.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti says the family was not from this area. The names of the victims are expected to be released on Thursday afternoon.

The sole occupant of the southbound vehicle was treated and released from Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.