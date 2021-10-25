2 campers dead after fatal fire in Adirondacks

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WTEN) – According to New York State Police, two people were found dead after a fatal fire in the Town of Tupper Lake. New York State Police, Tupper Lake Fire Department, and Piercefield Fire Department responded.

On October 23, at around 10:30 a.m., State Police were called to a camper fire at Township #19 Camp on Pitchfork Pond Road in the town of Tupper Lake.

After an investigation, it was revealed that other campers were driving past site #8 and noticed smoke coming from the area. When they investigated they saw a tow behind a camper destroyed by fire.

Tupper Lake and Piercefield Fire Departments responded and found two victims, dead, in the debris. The victims have been identified as Thomas Smiddy, 53, of Fort Covington, and Kerry Jacobs, 48, of Fort Covington.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Autopsies are pending on both victims to determine their cause of death.