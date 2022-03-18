ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of up to $1 million to be awarded to develop additional Opioid Treatment Center (OTP) locations outside of their current facilities. Officials said this funding will help bring increased access to OTP services of treatments to currently underserved areas across New York State.

The Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS) is requesting applications for one-time funding of up to $200.000 for the opportunity of OTP facilities to increase access to medications to treat individuals with Opioid Use Disorder.

Officials said up to five currently operating OTP providers will be selected to receive the one-time awards to establish additional OTP locations as part of an existing OASAS-certified provider. In addition, funding awarded to these facilities can be used to provide building repairs and maintenance, including renovations, medical supplies, equipment, and furniture.

This funding is being provided through the Federal Substance Abuse Prevention & Treatment Block Grant Supplemental. Awards are being administered through OASAS.

“Treatment and other resources offered by opioid treatment programs in New York State are vital in addressing the ongoing overdose crisis and saving lives,” said OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham. “Treatment is safe, effective, and life-saving, and with this funding, we are helping more people across the state access the care that they need.”