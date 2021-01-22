$150,000 Available for Projects That Strengthen New York States Agricultural Products

$50,000 Will Support Projects That Engage BIPOC Communities Involved in Agriculture

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-T.V.)– State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced $150,000 is available for promotion and marketing projects to strengthen New York State’s diverse agricultural industry and spur economic growth across the state. A portion of the funding, $50,000, will support projects that engage Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities in agriculture. The funding is being provided by the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority (GVRMA), in collaboration with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Commissioner Ball said, “These investments are so important for agriculture as we move forward and work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, funds will also directly benefit our BIPOC communities, and support the goals of the State’s Diversity and Racial Equity Workgroup. I thank GVRMA for their partnership, which has allowed for resources to be targeted to assist the industry across the Genesee Valley and New York State.”

Brendan Tydings, Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority Administrator, said, “The Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority is excited for the opportunity to continue to support local agriculture through this Ag Development Program. Over the years, we have supported many wonderful projects and have truly enjoyed seeing all of the great work done by many of the applicants. The Regional Market is committed to assisting these organizations through these trying times and together, we will get through this and hopefully come out stronger than we were before.”

The GVRMA, in cooperation with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, solicits applications each year to assist in the development of agriculture and agriculture-related businesses in nine counties in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates. Agriculture supports thousands of jobs in the Genesee Valley, and is one of the key areas of investment in the Finger Lakes Forward and Southern Tier Soaring regional economic development plans.

Eligible applicants include not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and educational institutions. Specific projects will promote and market New York agriculture and may include the establishment, promotion or marketing of farmers’ markets; the increased access to New York farm products in communities of need; and the development of food processing and on-farm work skills. The deadline for applications is 3 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021.

The Request for Proposals and additional details are available on the GVRMA website at https://www.geneseevalleyregionalmarketauthority.com/ag-program-app-guidlines.

For more information on the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority, please visit: http://www.geneseevalleyregionalmarketauthority.com.