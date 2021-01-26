11 $1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — We’ve got a winner? More like winners.

The New York State Lottery announced on Monday that 11 second-prize tickets for the January 23 Powerball drawing were sold in New York State. According to the lottery, each winning ticket is worth a guaranteed $1 million.

The New York Lottery confirmed that the eleven second-prize, $1 million tickets were sold at the following locations.

Jamaica, New York: Guru Hari Stationers, 165-84 Baisley Blvd.

Flushing, New York: Pizza Garden, 171-01 Northern Blvd.

Walton, New York: Big M Walton, 204 Delaware Street

Poughkeepsie, New York: Stewarts Shop, 54 Vassar Road

Yonkers, New York: R& J Food, 274 South Broadway

Spring Valley, New York: Spring Valley Wholesales, 35 Lawrence Street

New York City: The Check Cashing Place, 518 W 145th Street

New York City: Frederick Community Pharmacy, 2450 Frederick Douglass Blvd

New York City: Healthcare Pharmacy, 1825 Madison Avenue

White Plains, New York: ACME, 103 Knollwood Road

Bronx, New York: Islam MD, 1332 Metropolitan Avenue

Powerball winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.