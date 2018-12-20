Budweiser owner researching “cannabis-infused” drinks

Anheuser-Busch (AB), the world’s largest beer company and the maker of Budweiser, is partnering with Tilray, a Canadian medical marijuana company.

AB plans on researching “cannabis-infused” drinks, it announced Wednesday.

It’s the latest major company to start exploring the pot market following decisions to legalize recreational marijuana in Canada and a number of American states.

The companies said each would invest $50 Million into a project to research non-alcoholic drinks containing T.H.C., the chemical in cannabis that creates the psychoactive effects.

For now, AB is only looking at using cannabis ingredients in Canada. The company, will make a decision on whether the pot products are commercially viable in the States at a later date.