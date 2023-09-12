ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a big step forward Tuesday for the creation of a new family justice center in the Rochester region.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center was awarded $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The goal — to create a place where survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault or elder abuse can find resources and support, free of charge.

“This is transformational because it brings together all of these different agencies that are working out there and it reduces that maze of hand offs that we have from agency to agency to agency and puts it all under one roof,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “It’s a safe haven. It’s a beacon of hope, support and healing for those facing some of the darkest and most painful moments of their lives.”

Various groups were in attendance Tuesday, with community organizations, law enforcement and county officials collaborating on the project.