ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas is over — and we eventually have to take down all the decorations!

The Christmas tree is a staple of the holiday, but unless you have a fake tree, you may need to dispose of this year’s tree. It’s not as simple as throwing the old tree into a trash can.

Most municipalities in the Rochester area allow curbside pick-up, but some have locations where you can drop off trees at a facility.

News 8 has compiled a list of locations in the Rochester area for tree disposal:

Chili

Trees can be dropped off at a designated area at the Highway Department on Beaver Road through the month of January. Otherwise, curbside pickup and wood chips are available.

Greece

Besides curbside pickup during January, you can drop off trees at the Town transfer station on Flynn Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is closed for holidays.

Henrietta

Tinker Nature Park on Calkins Road allows residents to drop trees off from December 26 through the end of January. On top of that, there will be donations to the Rush-Henrietta Food Cupboard.

Irondequoit

The Helmer Nature Center on Pinegrove Avenue is holding a Holiday Tree Recycling event on January 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trees will no longer be accepted past this deadline.

Penfield

Christmas trees can be brought to the Penfield High Department on Jackson Road. A designated area will be set up on-site. Look for signs that say “Christmas Tree Recycling.”

Perinton:

Perinton residents can go to the High Acres Recycling Center & Landfill to dispose of their trees for free. If you are not a Perinton resident, there is a $1 fee. This is available from December 28 through the end of January.

If you don’t want to head out to drop off your tree, you can also put your tree at the curb, as long as it is not bagged.

Rochester

Monroe County is encouraging residents to dispose of their trees at Monroe County’s ecopark on Avion Drive. Visitors may drop their trees off near the compost give-back center, as there are no woodchips.

Other options are the drop-off sites owned by the Department of Environmental Services — these include the facility on Ferrano Street, Beach Avenue, the Cobbs Hill Recreation Center, Lake Riley Lodge, Genesee Valley Park, and Norton Village Recreation.

Trees can also be dropped off at Green Renewables Inc. on Ballantyne Road during open hours.

Webster:

The Webster Highway Department collects Christmas trees from residents between December 26 and February 28. The Town’s Public Works Services also has a guide available for disposing of trees and brush.

Residents who want to check if their town offers curbside pick-up of disposed trees or if they need to bring them somewhere can check the county’s website.