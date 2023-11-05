ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’ve already seen a little bit of it, but pretty soon, the snow on the ground is going to multiply.

Ahead of that, towns in our area are reminding drivers of overnight parking rules and bans during the Winter season.

Here is where and when you are not allowed to park:

City of Rochester: The city reminds residents that vehicles are not allowed to be parked for more than twelve hours on any city street, except for where parking regulations are in effect. During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on Snow Emergency Routes. For more information, visit the city’s website.

Town of Brighton: From 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 15. The Brighton Police Department said vehicle parking on all highways within Brighton is prohibited during this time. They added any vehicle that violates this may be towed at the owner’s expense, and the owner may be fined up to $100.

Town of Canandaigua: According to the town’s website, there is no parking on all roadways within the town from November 1 to April 1, unless otherwise posted.

Town of Chili: From 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1, vehicle parking on all public highways and shoulders within the Town of Chili is prohibited, according to the town’s website.

Town of East Rochester: From 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. from November 15 to April 15. The East Rochester Police Department may issue warning tickets prior to, and during the first week. After that, parking tickets will be issued to those who leave a vehicle on the street.

Town of Gates: From midnight to 8 a.m. from November 1 to April 1. The town said vehicle parking is prohibited on all public roads.

Town of Greece: From midnight to 8 a.m. from November 1 to April 15. The Town of Greece said vehicle parking is prohibited on all town and county streets within Greece.

Town of Henrietta: From 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. from November 1 to April 15. The Town of Henrietta said vehicle parking on all highways within the Town, including shoulders of roads, is prohibited. They added vehicles in violation are subject to a parking ticket, with a minimum of $50.

Town of Irondequoit: From midnight to 9 a.m. from November 1 to April 15, the Town of Irondequoit said they prohibit parking on public roadways or grass on right-of-ways. They added violations of the ordinance will result in a $50 fine, which could double to $100 after 30 days.

Town of Mendon: From 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from November 15 to April 15. No parking on streets and highways within the town.

Town of Penfield: From 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from November 15 to April 1. The town said this prohibition will allow plow crews easy access to all streets.

Town of Perinton: From 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1. Any vehicles parked on a street during these hours could be ticketed and/or towed. For a full list of safety tips the Town of Perinton is offering, click here.

Town of Pittsford: From November 15 to April 1, vehicle parking on public highways, including state highways within the town and outside the Village of Pittsford. For more information, visit the Town of Pittsford’s website.

Town of Rush: From 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 15, a No Parking Ordinance is in effect on all roads within the Town of Rush.

Town of Spencerport: The town’s website does not give specific dates, but village law residents are asked to not park in the street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Town of Webster: From midnight to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1. The Town of Webster said this prohibition is in place to be able to facilitate snow removal and eliminate potential hazards. Vehicles are not allowed to park on all highways, shoulders, or within three feet of payment within the town.

Village of Brockport: From 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., no parking is allowed on any village street in Brockport. The village said vehicles in violation of No Parking zones, can be towed to facilitate snow removal.

Village of Churchville: From 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. between November 1 and May 1. Vehicle parking is prohibited in any public street or highway in the village within the legal right-of-way.