WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers of the West Webster Fire Department said they will be hosting members from organizations across Monroe and Wayne counties Thursday as they provide training and instruction on how to properly fit car seats.

This follows four days of intensive training by these members as part of a national certification process, led by Traffic Specialist Jean Triest.

“We invite caregivers in the community to come in, we’ll check the installation of your car seat, assist you with anything that could be done incorrectly, and make sure the child leaves safer than when they came in,” Triest said about the event.

For those interested, the event will be from 1-4 p.m. at the West Webster Fire Department at 1051 Gravel in Webster and is open to the public.

If you’re unable to make this event, appointments are available at a variety of locations across Monroe County.

For more information on where and how you can set up an appointment, you can visit the Monroe County Office of Traffic Safety’s website here.