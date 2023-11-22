ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SNAP recipients are urging the county to do more regarding how long it’s taking to process benefit applications, and those with account problems.

Just last month, we spoke to multiple SNAP recipients who reported having benefits stolen from their account.

Monroe County responded by saying they were “working overtime” to resolve these issues.

So far this month, the county says there have been 300 reports of stolen benefits, down from the 1,200 in October.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart says more needs to be done. She says her office has received multiple calls from individuals claiming their benefits have been taken from their account, as well as individuals waiting to hear the status of their applications.

This week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a hotline for those inquiring about SNAP benefits.

Bello says the automated service can be used to check the status of SNAP cases or applications, report income changes, or replace benefit cards without spending hours on the phone before a resolution.

Legislator Barnhart says while the hotline is a helpful move from the county, more can still be done.

What concerns me is, [the hotline] is not a plan to speed up the processing of the applications,” Legislator Barnhart told News 8. “It will help, but we’re going to need a lot more resources in order to fix the backlog. I continue to get complaints from citizens about ‘Where are my benefits?’ or ‘Why haven’t I been told what’s going on with my case?’ I’m glad this hotline is up and running, but we need more to make sure that we’re delivering our services to people in need.”

In a statement to News 8 from Monroe County Wednesday, they provided insight regarding those who are seeing funds taken from their account:

FULL STATEMENT FROM MONROE COUNTY:

So far in November, there have been approximately 300 reports of stolen benefits, compared to nearly 1,200 in October. Hardworking Department of Human Services staff continue to work with individuals who have applied for and are eligible for replacement benefits in order to restore their funds as quickly as possible. As we understand how disruptive and worrying the loss of SNAP benefits is for individuals and families, these cases are prioritized, and typically those who are eligible to have their benefits replaced are seeing their cases investigated and funds restored to their accounts within 3 business days. To receive replacement benefits, individuals must fill out and submit the LDS-5215 benefit replacement application – you can’t do that over the phone. The form is available for download on our website, and copies are available at our St. Paul Street and Westfall Road offices. The completed application must be dropped off at our St. Paul Street or Westfall Road offices, or submitted by mail, email or fax. Copies of the form are also available at St Paul and Westfall. Stolen cards should be reported to EBT Customer Service at 888-328-6399, www.connectEBT.com or through the connectEBT mobile app – but this does not initiate the process to receive replacement benefits – that requires the application. The county continues to recommend that anyone who has an EBT card frequently change their PIN, protect their EBT card and PIN information, closely monitor transactions on their account and immediately seek a replacement card and PIN if the account appears compromised. And, if their benefits appear to have been stolen, apply for replacement benefits. Monroe County

For more information regarding the Monroe County SNAP Benefit Hotline, click here.