ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staffing shortages are being felt across most industries, professions, businesses, organizations or otherwise as individuals and communities navigate a post-COVID world. This is also being felt in critical care services, like the Monroe County Child Protective department.

For the month of February, the county has been holding open interviews in an effort to garner more case workers, which is currently nearly 100 positions below staffing levels.

“On the very first one that we had it was the day that was the coldest of the year and we had almost 20 people show up! So it let’s us know that people are interested in this work, it really is work that matters,” says Denise Read, Deputy Commissioner of the Monreo Co. Dept. of Human Services.

Typically, the hiring process works like this: a Civil Service Exam is announced, about two months in advanced. A prospective employee must register for that, take the exam, wait for the results and start an onboarding process from there. Now, that process is being streamlined to include an interivew on-the-spot.

“This is our third of four events this month. It really is a philososphy and our recruiter and others thinking about how we get into the community. We service this community, really want to recruit people from the community,” Read says.

One organziation affected by staffing shortages with CPS is the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

The group’s mission is to eliminate child abuse, done-so by providing critical care and support services to child abuse survivors.

“It’s evident in all of the caseloads in all of the things that we are seeing that is just….we need more hands on deck, we need all hands on deck,” says President and CEO, Dr. Daniele Lyman-Torres.

“The shortage in the Child Protective Services team impacts all of the work that we’re trying to do, impacts every one in the community because those are the team members that are on the ground doing the really important work with children and families in the community and bringing them in,” Dr. Lyman-Torres adds.

Other efforts to boost staffing and maintain current employees include increased quarterly bonuses now extended through 2024, which counts for new hires too.

“it shows people about the value of this work for our current employees that we appreciate them, and we want to retain them,” Read says.

The final on-site hiring event for CPS will take place next Thursday, the 23rd, hosted on the 3rd floor of Coordinate Care Services, at 1099 Jay Street. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.