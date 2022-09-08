ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at Sutter’s Marina to celebrate the completion of repairs, and improvements funded by the REDI Program, Monroe County, and the Sutter Family.

The marina was inundated with water during the floods of 2017 and 2019, including the docks, some of the buildings, and the fueling station. County Executive Adam Bello was on hand to help cut the ribbon and expressed his excitement surrounding the project.



“Today we addressed our waterfront infrastructure and it’s a great day for boaters in the waterfront economy as we officially reopen the new Sutter’s Marina here on Irondequoit Bay,” said Bello.

Many of the improvements were centered around flood resiliency, with new concrete construction in the foundations of the buildings, and new floating docks which will rise with the water levels in the bay. The fueling station was also elevated as a result of it being nearly completely submerged in 2019.



“A building that had water laughing at its doorstep in the deck floating off its foundation has been rebuilt and bolstered with an elevation that now sits almost 2 ft above the record high watermark in 2019,” said Pat Meredith the Director of Monroe County Parks.

The marina will continue to be operated by the Sutter family, which has continually been run by the family since 1972.