ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials announced that they are breaking ground on new projects for Ontario Beach Park.

County Executive Adam Bello, along with members of the Parks Staff, the Ontario Beach Park Program Committee, and Charlotte Community Association., were at the press conference to showcase the new projects.

The new projects, according to the county, include a new spray park and an inclusive playground.

Spray park renderings for Ontario Beach Park

Monroe County's rendering of the upcoming spray park at Ontario Beach Park



County Executive Bello says the spray park, which is set to be completed later this summer, will give families an opportunity to cool off.

“The Ontario Beach Park is a popular spot on a hot, summer day, but as we know, sometimes the conditions prevent us from swimming in the lake,” Bello said. “The spray park is giving families a whole other option.”

Inclusive playground renderings for Ontario Beach Park

Monroe County's rendering of the upcoming inclusive playground for all children



The playground, according to Bello, will be designed to address the needs of all children — including children with mobility challenges and who use wheelchairs. In addition, the playground is confirmed to be ADA-compliant.

