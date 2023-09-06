ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The area of St. Paul Boulevard that shut down for weeks due to a sinkhole, re-opened Wednesday afternoon, according to Monroe County.

Monroe County says a new 36-inch diameter storm sewer pipe was connected to an existing pipe on Saturday.

Crews worked to backfill the area that needed to be excavated. They also restored utilities, paved the roadway, and replaced curbing, sidewalks, and traffic signs.

On August 16, the area of St. Paul Boulevard closed after a large sinkhole opened up and consumed a vehicle.

A News 8 crew on scene that day was told that an Irondequoit resident came out to help the woman and the passenger inside the vehicle. The two have minor, non-life-threatening injuries.