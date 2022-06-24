ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Income-eligible families now have access to Seneca Park Zoo for $1.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed new legislation Friday, reducing Seneca Park Zoo admission for SNAP recipients and families down to a single dollar per person.

“Every resident in our county deserves an opportunity for fun and education at our incredible Seneca Park Zoo regardless of financial barriers,” Bello said. “We are eliminating that barrier for thousands.”

The county executive first introduced plans to lower ticket prices for income-eligible families during a June 8 press conference, where he cited an Insitute of Museum and Library Services study that found 43% of kids of lower-income families were able to visit a museum in their kindergarten year nationwide, compared to 65% of children in the highest income bracket.

Single-dollar admissions are available to eligible families starting Friday.

According to officials, the price reduction is made possible in part of the “Museums for All” program. To be included in the programs, cultural destinations must offer individual admission fees ranging from free to $3.

Seneca Park Zoo is the first zoo in New York State to be included in that program.

“The $1 discounted admission for income-eligible families is long overdue. Ensuring access to the zoo to the neediest of our residents is something of which every legislator should be proud, and I am proud to have co-sponsored the legislation that made it happen,” said Legislator President Sabrina Lamar.

Standard zoo admission rates from November 1 through March 31 are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for children 3 to 11, and free for children 2 and younger. Rates from April 1 through October 31 are $12, $11, $9, and free, respectively. The lowered admission rate will be in effect year-round.

The George Eastman Museum is also offering free admission to those eligible for the program.