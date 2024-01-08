ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re planning on going to the Monroe County Office Building, you will need to undergo screening at the entrance.

Starting Monday — all visitors will have their bags searched at the entrance and will need to go through metal detectors to be allowed inside the building.

Signs will also be posted on the building doors facing West Main Street. These will direct guests to enter the doors located on Irving Place.

The county says they added these procedures to align security protocols with those of Rochester City Hall, the Hall of Justice, and other buildings throughout the county.

Those who don’t wish to visit the building can complete many transactions online. More information can be found on the county’s website.