ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to help expand employment opportunities for local residents, Monroe County DMV’s announced a partnership with local employment center RochesterWorks.

According to a statement released Wednesday, when Monroe County residents visit the Henrietta or Greece DMVs, they will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of programs and services provided by RochesterWorks.

Services such as referrals, career counseling, and job listings are offered by RochesterWorks for local youth, adults, and businesses. This is part of the organization’s mission to reach out and help those in the community looking for employment.

Both Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo and Dave Seeley, the executive director of RochesterWorks, are excited about this partnership.

“Supporting Monroe County residents looking to grow their skills and expand their employment opportunities is a core function of any branch of government,” Romeo said. “And the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is incredibly proud to partner with RochesterWorks to support our local workforce when they visit their local DMV.”

“Being able to provide information about RochesterWorks’ services and programs at our local DMVs is a great way to connect with residents who might not otherwise be aware of what RochesterWorks has to offer,” Seeley added.

RochesterWorks will be providing these services at the Henrietta DMV on the first Wednesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. At the Greece DMV, it will be the same time on the third Wednesday of every month.