ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E and the National Grid are receiving reports of power outages in Monroe County and throughout Western New York as a winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Finger Lakes region.

As of 8:39 a.m. Thursday morning, over 2,800 RG&E customers are experiencing power outages. Monroe County currently has the highest number with over 1,300, with Ontario County at 1,100 and 188 customers affected in Wayne County.

According to the National Grid, over 5,000 customers in the Western New York region have reported power outages — Monroe County’s outages dropped down to three customers, Livingston County customers report 772, and Genesee County reports 334. Currently, those in Ontario County in the National Grid reported no outages.

The estimated times for restoration, according to the National Grid, vary between 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

On Wednesday, RG&E told customers to expect power outages ahead of precipitation and accumulations of ice and snow, with the utility preparing for impacts by mobilizing crews, equipment, and resources.

RG&E’s power outages list continues to update with new reports of power outages throughout the Finger Lakes region. RG&E customers can report an outage by visiting RG&E’s website. National Grid customers can report outages on its website as well.

A full map of the region featuring reported power outages is also available on RG&E’s website.

If you lost power, RG&E recommends you contact neighbors to make sure that you didn’t blow a fuse or tripped a circuit breaker. Once the power is restored, RG&E also says to turn on appliances and other electronics one at a time to avoid overloading circuits.