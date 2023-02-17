ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — That hotly contested new district map for the Monroe County Legislature was approved, but now a new analysis is being floated that questions the legality of the map.

Former Monroe County Legislature President Ron Thomas commissioned the legal review and has sent it out to a number of legislators. Among its arguments, it states that when redistricting there appears to have been intent to protect incumbents, which is illegal in New York State.

We asked Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to respond to these this claim.

“We’re still reviewing what he said, but I’m not sure that’s true,” Bello said. “There’s a number of districts where incumbents were drawn in together, there’s another district where an incumbent had to run in another district so I’m not entirely sure that that’s accurate, but obviously we’ll take a look at it.”

Jeanne Clelland —the mathematician hired to conduct the study behind the review— says in those districts drawn together at least two incumbents are not running for re-election — meaning a vast majority of districts have only one incumbent.

Read the review