ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza interrupted a Monroe County Legislature meeting Tuesday evening.

The protest began during the meeting in the Monroe County Office Building before moving outside, where participants chanted “ceasefire now,” and “free Palestine,” among other things.

“We wanted to attend because we know they are discussing the budget today,” protestors told News 8. “We wanted to make it clear that the community of Rochester stands with the people of Palestine. We demand the legislature join the public and international outcry for permanent ceasefire.”

The legislators called for a temporary recess, then decided to continue.

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar released a statement late Tuesday evening, saying:

“The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. People have a right to express their opinions, no matter how controversial they may be. However, the First Amendment does not give individuals the right to interfere with the rights of others, or to interfere with governmental proceedings, as happened tonight. It is unfortunate that because of the actions of pro-Palestinian supporters, the Legislature had to end the Public Forum session prematurely in order to restore order in the Legislative chambers. It also overshadowed the passage of the 2nd unanimous budget in a row. I would like to apologize to the members of the Federation of Social Workers who were unable to address the Legislature this evening because of this unfortunate disruption to our proceedings.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a man attempted to enter the building after the proceedings resumed. A deputy who put his hand out to stop the man “made contact with” the man, MCSO said, and the deputy injured their finger.

Deputies on scene said they could not confirm whether the man was associated with the protest.