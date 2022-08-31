ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Price Rite teamed up with non-profit organization “Feed the Children” to address and fight food insecurity in Rochester by providing food and other necessities to local families.

Feed the Children is an organization whose mission is to help families and communities who suffer from food insecurity and poverty by providing donated food and school supplies, as well as teaching health, according to the organization’s website.

Officials from both Feed the Children and Price Rite said that 800 local families will receive a 25-pound box of food, a box of personal care items like shampoo and soap, and various other items provided by Price Rite.

Eric Wurl, the district manager for Price Rite in Rochester and Buffalo, said this project is crucial for local communities.

“I think it’s important to recognize that there is opportunity out there and to not see through people and understand that you know some people are humble, some people are in different situations, especially in this time and place in our world,” Wurl said. “I think it’s important to understand that we have the needs or where with all to help support these folks.”

Organizers hope the provided packages give those a sense of relief and hope for the future.

In April, Monroe County was ranked in a list of the most child-related cases of food insecurity in New York. According to the list, 28,110 children in Monroe County faced food insecurity.