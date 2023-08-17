ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders announced a new action plan to end homelessness in the Rochester area Thursday. The program calls for Monroe County to expand existing programs and create new ones to provide both temporary and permanent housing.

The plan in its entirety is expected to cost around $45 million annually. County legislators are hopeful it’s funded as part of the county’s upcoming budget proposal. They say the need is urgent.

“There is no reason why a city that is so wealthy has so many homeless people and we find them out in the streets late at night, at 3:00 a.m. in cold weather,” said Sister Grace Miller. “They are outside and we try to get them into homeless shelters and they say they’re all filled up so the homeless are left out in the cold.”

Another portion of the plan would provide housing vouchers for people with lower incomes to find safe, affordable apartments.

Click here to see the entire plan, provide feedback, and share ideas.