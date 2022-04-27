ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a one car accident on westbound 490 between the 31F and East Rochester exits.

Police say both occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospitals with injuries.

MCSO say the accident is still under investigation and they expect part of 490 to be closed until the investigation is complete.

Police say the center lane going west and the left lane and shoulder on east bound are currently closed.

Authorities ask if anyone has observed the accident that has not already spoken to a deputy to call 911.

Large accident scene here on 490 west near Exit 25 for Fairport Rd. Updates as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IJk7AGF3eT — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) April 28, 2022

Details are limited at this time.

News 8 has crews on scene and will continue to develop this story.