ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Power has been restored to a majority of Webster residents after an outage that affected over 1,450 homes.

As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, seven customers remain without power. At 6 a.m., over 850 RG&E customers were in the dark, according to the company’s outage list.

The outage primarily affected Webster residents. Before 6 a.m., more than 1,450 homes reported no power.

National Grid is not reporting any outages.