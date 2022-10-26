ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers in Monroe County should be on the lookout, according to car crash data analyzed by AAA Western and Central New York. Their findings place Monroe County as the county with the second most animal-car crashes in 2021.

In New York as a whole, a car crash involving an animal (usually deer) took place every sixteen minutes for a total of 34,064 reported crashes. 1,515 of those resulted in injuries for the driver and/or occupants, and five were fatal.

In Monroe County, 1,358 drivers had run-ins with wildlife and, occasionally, domesticated life. This came second to Suffolk county, which had 1,367.

In order, these are the top ten counties for animal-related car crashes in New York:

⦁ Suffolk (1,367)

⦁ Monroe (1,358)

⦁ Orange (1,356)

⦁ Oneida (1,269)

⦁ St. Lawrence (1,260)

⦁ Jefferson (1,217)

⦁ Ontario (1,196)

⦁ Erie (1,008)

⦁ Onondaga (972)

⦁ Livingston (929)

These numbers tend peak in autumn, according to representatives, with October, November, and December far and above the peak of animal crash season.

To avoid joining Monroe County’s statistics, practice these safety tips from AAA:

Scan the road: Pay special attention to the shoulders of the road, as deer may dash out from the shoulders or a wooded area next to the road. If you see one, keep looking, as deer often travel in herds. Follow the speed limit: If you do encounter wildlife, keeping your speed down allows you to respond, and reduces injury in the event of a crash. Do not swerve: If you end up in a collision, data shows that braking firmly and remaining in your lane is the safest option. Swerving quickly can often cause a more serious crash.

“Drivers should always be on the lookout for hazards on the road, but the danger of deer increases every fall,” Elizabeth Carey, PR director at AAA Western and Central New York. “Car-deer collisions can be both deadly and costly. Drivers should pay close attention, avoid distractions and scan the road for deer when traveling on area roadways.”