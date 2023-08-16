ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello addressed Governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to send members of the National Guard to our area to help with the asylum seeker program Wednesday.

Bello called it a proactive approach, as more aslyees could potentially be sheltered in Monroe County.

He requested the national guard Monday, following officials in Erie County who did the same over the weekend after two separate incidents of alleged sexual assault involving aslyees occurred in Buffalo.

Wednesday, Bello said nothing of issue happened locally to spur the deployment of the National Guard.

“Nothing has changed since last week,” Bello said. “Those plans are still in place, those contracts are being overseen and so far we have not seen in Monroe County the disorganization and sometimes chaos that we’ve seen in other communities across the state and across the country.”

Migrants in Monroe County are staying at the Holiday Inn, and a springtime executive order from Bello made housing plan approval a requirement of their arrival.

“Our executive order required New York City to provide hotels and plans for the county that the county can now oversee and ensure that the contracts are being followed that provides for the basic needs for those that are being relocated,” Bello said, “food supplies, basic needs, things of that nature.”

News 8 has learned 27 members of the National Guard are expected to arrive on Friday. It is unclear how long they will stay.