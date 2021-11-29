No threat to students after burglary investigation leads police to Hilton school bus

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say there is no threat to students after an active burglary investigation led deputies to a Hilton school bus Monday morning.

Authorities said Monday that deputies were responding to multiple larceny and burglary calls in the area of Collamer Road and Summertime Trail in Hilton.

Officials say one of the suspects was believed to have boarded a Hilton Central School District bus.

Police say, “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office worked with Hilton district officials to ensure no students got off the buses. Authorities later determined there was no suspect onboard any of the Hilton school buses.

Officials say they determined there was no threat to the students, and they proceeded with their school day as usual.

Sheriff deputies are search this car just off Collamer Rd. They pulled two long guns out of the truck area pic.twitter.com/WyLwCaT6XG — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 29, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.