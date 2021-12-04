New York HEAP receives $500M, heat benefits now open for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York ‘Home Energy Assistance Program’ or HEAP was boosted by $500 million in additional benefits through the federal ‘American Rescue Plan.’

HEAP helps low-income people with the cost of heating their homes. Those who qualify for the program receive benefits toward heat bills and may also be eligible for emergency help if they are in impending danger of running out of energy or having their utilities shut off.

On Saturday, Congressman Joe Morelle was in Rochester to outline how essential the money is to Monroe County ahead of winter.

“When we passed the ‘American Rescue Plan’ earlier this year, we made an investment to ensure no one is forced to choose between heating their home and putting food on their table,” Morelle said. “I encourage everyone who qualifies to take advantage of these additional funds, and I’ll continue working every day in Congress to make investments like this that ease the burden on hardworking families in our community.”

The HEAP program is accepting applications now until mid-march.

You can apply online here or locally through the Monroe County Department of Human Services, Lifespan and the Catholic Family Center.

Eligibility:

You and the members of your household are U.S. citizens, U.S. non-citizen nationals or qualified aliens; and

You provide a valid Social Security number for each household member; and

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Temporary Assistance or Supplemental Security Income; or

Your monthly household income is at or below the HEAP income guidelines.

You may be eligible for HEAP, even if you: Own your home Pay for heat as part of your rent Have money in the bank, stocks, bonds or other resources



If you qualify for HEAP, you will be notified no later than 30 business days from the date the local district received your HEAP application.