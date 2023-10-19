ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new policy in Monroe County promotes economic development for business owners who are disabled veterans.

County Executive Adam Bello signed an executive order that requires the county to set aside six percent of contracts for those business owners. Known as SDVOBs.

Leaders say this will offer up new opportunities for those business owners. Bello adds, after all these individuals have done it’s a simple way to return the favor.

“They’ve invested in this country,” Bello said. “They’ve put their own life, their own safety, their own families on the line for this country. They’ve come back and they’re continuing to invest in this community by opening up businesses — employing local people and investing in this community. This is one way Monroe County government can step up and say ‘Thank you. We see you. We appreciate you, and now we want to invest in you.”

Bello says this type of investment and policy is similar to existing contract goals for minorities and women owned businesses. The goal is to create generational wealth, support business owners who employ our neighbors and friends and improve the quality of life for more people.