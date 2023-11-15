ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new initiative aimed to help combat food insecurity in Monroe County is getting a major boost.

More than $1.2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act was announced to support the Volunteers of America’s “The Farm” program.

The funding will help maintain the distribution of healthy produce year-round from the hydroponics farm, as well as provide job opportunities and educational programming for kids.

“Volunteers of America really stepped-up here,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “With the ARPA dollars we asked for a few things. Number one we wanted them to be transformational. We wanted them to be sustainable, and we wanted to make sure they made an impact on people’s lives. They actually had to impact people not just the agencies who serve people. That’s what this does here.”