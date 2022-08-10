ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton campus of Monroe Community College (MCC) will be getting a new state-of-the-art Applied Technologies Center (ATC), county officials announced Tuesday.

The new $35 million building will be replacing an outdated facility on West Henrietta Road, and will be funded by the county legislature.

The ATC will exist to connect students with the college’s existing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs. The decision to replace the outdated facility instead of renovating was made due to significant “deferred maintenance costs” at the existing facility.

A new ATC would be a more efficient and cost-effective solution that would provide MCC students with better opportunities and offer flexibility to expand college offerings into emerging highly technical fields such as optics and diesel technology,” representatives with the office of the county executive stated.

The funding was approved unanimously in a vote by the county legislature. The State University of New York group will reimburse the county for half of all project costs.

“Students will have opportunities to learn in simulated real-world environments and earn industry-recognized credentials in high-demand career fields, such as advanced manufacturing; automotive technology; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and more,” President of MCC Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna said. “MCC is grateful for the Monroe County Legislature’s and Monroe County Executive Bello’s support of our shared focus on lifting up residents across all ZIP codes and bolstering our local economy.”