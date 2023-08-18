ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Guard will arrive in Monroe County to assist the asylum seekers that are staying at a Holiday Inn on State Street in Rochester. News 8 is learning more about how these National Guard members will be helping out.

The National Guard will be handling food and water distribution, as well as circulating legal documents. A command center has also been established for National Guard personnel on the ground.

Erie County has already started to receive support from the National Guard, then on Friday, personnel will arrive in Monroe County.

There are four sites in the two counties where logistical and operational support will be offered. Each of these sites is set to have 27 members of the National Guard stations there to help with things like distributing necessities and providing general management of the site. A National Guard command center has also been set up where personnel on the ground can report incidents that may occur on site.

Assemblymember Josh Jensen says he believes the county is doing what is advised for the severity of the situation by calling in the National Guard. However, he says the county wouldn’t need them if New York City has taken in these individuals.

“I think the whole reason why we’re having to call the National Guard in is because there’s a failure in operational aspects from New York City who have pledged to put up the money, to care for these individuals,” Jensen said. “They’ve given up massive no-bid contracts to a company who has a very mixed record in being able to do this work. And unfortunately, our community, our not-for-profit sectors are having to pick up the failings of the way NYC is running this.”

He also says having those personnel in Monroe County ensures individuals seeking asylum are safe while they’re here. He just hopes if issues like this arise again, there is more communication from the county to the community.

The New York Immigration Coalition Finger Lakes Branch released a statement today saying

“The safety and well-being of everyone involved – new arrivals, workers, volunteers, and the entire community – is of the utmost importance. The best way to secure that would be for the state to provide adequate resources at the local level. That means funding teams of social workers, health workers and trained, culturally competent and multilingual community agency staff to assist with migrants’ ongoing needs.“

It’s still unknown how long the National Guard will remain in Monroe County. Currently, there are 40 individuals being sheltered in the county. Whether or not there will be more migrants arriving has not yet been confirmed.