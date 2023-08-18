ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the National Guard arrived in Rochester Friday morning to aid the asylum seekers staying at the Holiday Inn.

Governor Hochul first announced that the National Guard will be sent to both Monroe County and Erie County earlier this week. County Executive Adam Bello requested the National Guard and called Hochul’s decision a proactive approach.

Erie County also requested the National Guard following two separate incidents where asylum seekers allegedly committed sexual assault. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that no asylum seekers will be sent to Western New York from NYC until security efforts improved.

News 8 was told that the National Guard in Monroe County will not only be handling the circulation of legal documents but will also be distributing food and water. A command center has also been established for personnel on the ground.

Members of the National Guard have just arrived at the Holiday Inn #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ouIqUMouFD — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 18, 2023

