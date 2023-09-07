ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders are celebrating the installation of Naloxone boxes in all 22 of the Monroe County parks.

Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, is the primary medication used to reverse an overdose.

Within the past couple weeks Narcan has become available over the counter, but experts say the suggested retail price for two doses is around $45.

Meanwhile, the ones being offered in Monroe County parks are free of cost. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says his goal is to make the medicine readily available on site anytime someone is in need.

“You need to have access to it in that moment when someone is in the middle of an overdose, when someone needs that lifesaving medication it needs to be available where people are,” Bello said. “We can’t be looking for people to come to us when they’re in crisis. We need to be there for them where they are.”

In total, there are 54 Narcan boxes installed in Monroe County parks. With each cabinet containing 12 doses. Narcan is administered via nasal spray and each box will include instructions on how to use it.