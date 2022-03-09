ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A county-wide poll is revealing many parents are facing a series of similar struggles.

The poll was conducted by local non-profit “The Children’s Agenda” which aims to help children stay healthy, educated, and successful.

400 parents in Monroe County participated in the survey, identifying three areas that are of the upmost concern for local parents:

Affording and accessing child care resources

Academic struggles due to the pandemic

The mental health impact of the pandemic

Those with “The Children’s Agenda” say these concerns span both urban and suburban communities.

“Context is really important here. It’s easy to cherry pick a particular data point. There’s 150 pages of cross tabs. But it does reveal a compelling story about stress and the supports needed.” CEO of the Children’s Agenda, Larry Marx said.

Another major concern, specifically for parents in the City of Rochester is safety. With 4 out of 10 surveyed calling it one of the most important issues to address