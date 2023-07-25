ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been nearly two months since Monroe County launched a program to help keep children and teens out of trouble and from becoming repeat offenders. The county says it’s showing positive results.

The JEDS program or Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization is meant to use the county’s public safety and probation resources to fill gaps created by the state’s judicial system. The design allows for an immediate intervention and the integration of alternatives to crime for these individuals.

According to the Monroe County Department of Public Safety, the program is tailored to each arrested individual, depending on the type of crime, age of the offender, and how they enter the system. Oftentimes, parents feel at a loss for how they can help their child get on the right path, and that’s where the probation department can step in. Probation officers are immediately inserted into an offender’s life following an arrest and are able to make steps to separate them from the bad behavior they were involved in. Once the law enforcement agency that arrested the individual calls the Department of Public Safety, they’re able to do intake immediately.

During the time the offender is being overseen by a probation officer, the youth is assessed using state assessments, interviewed, and then the family is involved. Once that is complete, officers can make a decision and provide recommendations for services that can help them.

George Markert, the Assistant Director of Public Safety for Monroe County says the initiative allows for a quicker reaction time.

“Prior to JEDS it could be 7 to 10 days before you could get an appearance ticket from the law enforcement agency that made the arrest. Then several days after that, for us to schedule that juvenile to come in for that intake session.”

The Monroe County Department of Public Safety says early results of the program are promising, showing only five repeat offenders following 90 intakes completed so far.