ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Service Agency helped obtain $9 million in retroactive disability claims for local veterans over the past 12 months, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Officials say these veterans had their claims denied by the Veterans Administration, but the VSA went to court to fight these cases and won.

According to a report from Monroe County, this represents a 110 percent increase in the amount recovered compared to the final year of the previous administration.

In the last four years, the Monroe County VSA has obtained more than $27 million in these one-time, tax-free retroactive benefit payments for local veterans. Officials say this is under Executive Director Nick Stefanovic.

According to officials, an investment in VSA staffing has yielded a steady return for veterans. Staffing levels at the Monroe County VSA have increased by 25 percent, the Bello administration says. They add this number will increase next year when a new nature-based therapy program is launched.

Monroe County says the VSA also helps veterans get access to monthly benefits — such as VA disability compensation, veterans pensions, and survivor benefits for veterans family members. The VSA also connects veterans to life saving physical and mental health services and helps them find housing, according to officials.