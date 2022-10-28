ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined local first responders Friday to dedicate the new First Responders Circle at the Monroe County Civic Center Plaza.

The circle gathers the monuments honoring local first responders who have fallen while serving their community.

“If you go to Washington D.C. and look at the national police memorial carved into granite are the words ‘It’s not how these men and women died that makes them heroes, it’s how they lived their lives,’ and that’s what we see behind us,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said. “First responders willing to run towards gunshots. Willing to run into fires. Willing to put themselves in tragedies. Intentionally going towards that environment. EMT police officers, firefighters. It’s how they live that make these men and women heroes.”

The Monroe County Department of Environmental Services moved the RPD and RFD monuments into the circle earlier in the week. The circle now includes those as well as the MCSO Fallen Officers Monument.