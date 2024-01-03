ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District released its 2024 Tree and Shrub Conservation Program for landowners.

This program allows landowners to buy tree and shrub seedlings to add to the conservation of native plants in their neighborhoods. Planting these native plants will help with erosion control, windbreaks/screens, climate resilience, and landscape aesthetics.

Plants can be ordered from now through March 1 and can be picked up from Monroe County Ecopark and ready to plant on April 18 or 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. New selections this year include Pin Oak, American Hazelnut, Northern Catalpa, Northern Bayberry, Common Serviceberry, Choke Cherry, and Streamco Willow live stakes. The district also offers a selection of bat and birdhouses, seed mixes, and more.

Monroe County has been running the T&SC Program for the past 48 years and distributed around 22,000 native trees and shrubs to over 500 landowners just this last year. They offer around 40 different species such as hardwoods, bare-root conifers, shrubs, and more.

To order online click here.