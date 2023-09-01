ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some homeowners in Monroe County may have received inaccurate property tax bills in 2022. Now the county is looking to fix the issue.

In a news conference Friday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the county made a miscalculation. It caused some homeowners to receive too small a sales tax credit, and others, too large.

The miscalculation also impacted town cash payments.

Bello said the miscalculation stemmed from new figures in the 2020 census population, which did not exclude village populations when it should have.

“So, when we do those cash payments to the towns, what happened is, some of those towns a few weeks ago started reporting it was a little bit less than what they should be getting,” Bello said. “Could that have affected individual homeowners as well, not just the cash payments to the town? But what about the credits on the bills? That’s when we found that the error may have been made. The village population’s weren’t taken out of the town’s populations like they should have been.”

Bello said bills for properties in the City of Rochester and all villages were not affected. The miscalculation will be corrected in the 2024 tax bills issued in December.