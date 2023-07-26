ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County initiative is working to keep those convicted of DWI from breaking the law further.

According to the county, recent studies show people convicted of DWI are failing to install or are circumventing court-ordered ignition interlock devices in their cars, which is illegal. These devices require drivers to give a breath sample before the car will start.

Currently, county probation checks the DMV every three months to ensure vehicles are not being registered if they require an IID. Moving forward the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, RPD and Monroe County Probation are partnering to step up enforcement.

“Public safety is our number one job, and tragically DWI continues to claim or severely alter lives in every corner of our county,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “We need to be clear —not only is driving while intoxicated against the law— enabling driving while intoxicated is also dangerous, and its also a crime.”

The second part of this, a social media campaign entitled Don’t Enable DWI, begins next week.