ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office gathered Monday to recognize local acts of bravery.

The ceremony honored members of the community who have gone out of their way to help others. Those being awarded received framed certificates.

Officials at the sheriff’s office say this event recognizes civilians as well as deputies who work to keep the city safe, and provides some insight into their hard work.

“This is such a privilege,” said Undersheriff Korey Brown. “It gives us a chance to recognize the deputy. To bring their family here so the family can see what they are sacrificing when their loved one is going away on Christmas and New Years and Thanksgiving and all the different holidays and missing the school dances.”

Deputies who were honored also received a pin to wear on their uniforms, signifying their accomplishment.

Because of COVID, this is the first time in two years that the MCSO has held this ceremony.