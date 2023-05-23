Some in community push back, want to see funds dedicated elsewhere

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposed $7 million dollar expansion project for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is coming under the microscope of some county legislators and community members. Some of this money will go to a new facility called a ‘Regional Investigative Operations Center’ aimed to bring multiple police agencies together to help solve the daily crimes across the region, it also has more in mind.

Deputy Chief Michael Fowler says the sheriff’s office has a manning issue. “We’re staffed at the bare minimum,” he said.

Fowler said they support all the other agencies in the region. “We are the special teams: the SWAT, the bomb, the hostage negotiators,” he said.

A proposed $7 million dollars would help create around 43 new positions to help them police the county.

“It’s difficult to not be touched by some of these crimes that have been taking place in our community.”

Like smash-and-grabs, dirt bikes racing around, and car thefts. Fowler said that funding is for something else: a Regional Investigative Operations Center or ‘RIOC’ for all area law enforcement to combat these issues.

“What we’re looking to do with this operations center is to bring everybody together at the same table,” he said.

The community brought their thoughts and concerns to the legislature Tuesday– both on the RIOC and the new staffing. Opinion was split.

“I definitely need to see more law enforcement,” said the pastor from Joseph Avenue.

City Councilmember Stanley Martin wants to see more money spent on education and mental health. “We continue to pour money into policing. Just last year, the Sheriff’s Department got a $14 million dollar increase,” said Martin.

Ken said the RIOC will make streets safer. “Violent crimes and those involving illegal firearms have skyrocketed,” he said.

Jalil Muntaqim said Rochester is the third in the nation for poverty. “If we want to address the issue of crime– the issues of safety– we have to address the issue of poverty.”

County Legislator Rachel Barnhart while not opposed, wants to propose an amendment.

“We can fund the Sheriff’s department but we also have to be realistic that solving this problem is going to take a holistic approach.”

Barnhart attempting to balance much of this out– fund the Sheriff’s office– but also provide services to families to help youth stay on the right course and not continue to commit these crimes.

Further, Barnhart shared a piece of the drafted amendment which would:

“Direct the Department of Human Services to convene a newly-formed Task Force for Youth and Family Support to immediately address the needs of youth facing criminal charges, including car thefts and smash-and-grab burglaries, who are released to their families. The task force will include representatives from law enforcement, social services, mental health, youth anti-violence organizations such as Pathways to Peace, Family Court, and the Rochester City School District. The task force will develop a plan, including a budget, to contact and provide individualized support to the children who are newly-arrested and their families, with the goal of ensuring their stability and success. This support would likley include housing, mental health counseling, peer support, and connecting resources such as job training. The task force will report to the County Legislature quarterly including data and recidivism. The task force will center the dignity and agency of all families who choose to accept support- and help them find their own pathways to getting ahead.”

The draft above still has to be vetted by the full legislature, including allocating a dollar amount. This will all be discussed at the next meeting of the County Legislature in early June.