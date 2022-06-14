Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter headed to Washington, D.C. Tuesday, to testify before the House of Representatives Rules Committee.

Baxter is scheduled to testify Wednesday about responsible commercial firearms management, positive gun ownership – and what he calls measure to “incentivize, not criminalize.”

“I’m neutral, you know the fact is, I have input,” Baxter said. “I hope I get asked a lot of questions because I have experience. I know at the end user level, what we need in law enforcement is tools. I have friends that are firearms dealers and firearms store owners, so I also need to keep them from feeling like the bad guys in this story. So you could do both and I think that’s where I always try to hit it, right down the middle of the fairway. It’s not, I’m left or right, it’s I’m law enforcement, I have input, and so I’m glad they’re looking for input from law enforcement.”

Sheriff Baxter says he will also offer input to the subcommittee regarding gaps in current laws that hinder the ability of law enforcement to take action to reduce the number of guns entering the illegal market.